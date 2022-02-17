Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 49,061 shares.The stock last traded at $32.02 and had previously closed at $31.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $506.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,913,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,307,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

