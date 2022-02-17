First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

FBNC opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.22.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

