First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $960,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INBK stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.71. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.