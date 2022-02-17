First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.24

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 32041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

