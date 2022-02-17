First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.84.

FM stock opened at C$34.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The firm has a market cap of C$24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$37.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

