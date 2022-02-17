First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.88. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

