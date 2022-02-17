First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. 12,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,911. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.