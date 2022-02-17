First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. 12,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,911. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
