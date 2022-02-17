First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $50,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $84.84 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.