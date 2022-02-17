First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,423. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

