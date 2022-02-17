Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,529. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fisker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 152,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fisker by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

