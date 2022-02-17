Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading Up 3.7%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 944,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 774,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market cap of C$40.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20.
About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)
Further Reading
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.