Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading Up 3.7%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 944,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 774,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$40.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20.

Get Fission 3.0 alerts:

About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.