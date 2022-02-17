Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.01 Million

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post sales of $165.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $601.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.50 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $746.04 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Five9 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 522.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $275,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -155.03 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.83.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.