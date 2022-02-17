FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.82.

NYSE FLT traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.48. 8,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.16. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

