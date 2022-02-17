Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 28,129 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.61% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

