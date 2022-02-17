Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 466,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 148,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

