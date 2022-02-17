Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 22,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 183.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91,849 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

