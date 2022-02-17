Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 38,238 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 371.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

