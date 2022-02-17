Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.64% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4,454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KSTR opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

