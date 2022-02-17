Flux Hits One Day Volume of $24.77 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Flux coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $366.40 million and $24.77 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00284679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00076851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00092035 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000129 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 226,777,430 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

