Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.