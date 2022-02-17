Fortis’ (FTS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.96.

TSE:FTS opened at C$57.16 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.79. The firm has a market cap of C$27.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.98%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

