Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.