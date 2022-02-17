Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.86

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.07. Fossil Group shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 3,151 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $723.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Fossil Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fossil Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,232 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.