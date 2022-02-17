Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,750. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $96.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

