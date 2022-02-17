Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 12,305 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Howard Hughes worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 416,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 493,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.48. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

