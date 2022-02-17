Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 32,756 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DAR opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
