Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $26,378,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 488.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

