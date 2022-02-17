Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $5.21 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

