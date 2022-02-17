Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME) recently:

2/15/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/11/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($55.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/3/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.90 ($96.48) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($55.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($55.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($55.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($67.05) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/4/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($55.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.04 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €59.48 ($67.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($80.84).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

