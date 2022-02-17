FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 2.4%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 4,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

