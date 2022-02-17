FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

