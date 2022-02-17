FY2023 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

WBS stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Webster Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

