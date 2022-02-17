Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

GAIA stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 million, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

