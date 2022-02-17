Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 38.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:GCI opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

