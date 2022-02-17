GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. GAP has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

