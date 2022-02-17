GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. GAP has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC raised its position in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GAP by 9.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at about $13,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

