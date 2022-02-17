Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues Earnings Results

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 94,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,535. Garmin has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.83.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

