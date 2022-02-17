Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.
NASDAQ GRMN traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,535. Garmin has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.
