Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.80.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT opened at $298.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,540 shares of company stock worth $2,712,645. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.