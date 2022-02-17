Gas Market Capitalization Tops $54.97 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00012910 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $54.97 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.94 or 0.07116451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,997.64 or 0.99893050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.