GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.24.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.79. 207,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

