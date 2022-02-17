GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $44.50 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

