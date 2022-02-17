Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.82.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.