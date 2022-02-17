Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.54. 42,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.78.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
