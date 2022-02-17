Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $435.00 at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.41.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.16. Generac has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

