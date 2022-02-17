Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $456.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $451.00 to $456.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.82.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.24 and a 200 day moving average of $390.16. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.