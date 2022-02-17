Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $276.70, but opened at $295.00. Generac shares last traded at $301.43, with a volume of 10,195 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.24.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Generac by 34.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $3,984,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.16.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

