Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases C$39,560.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,489,536.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Jamie Levy acquired 20,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Jamie Levy bought 25,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,735.00.

Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. Generation Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.40.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

