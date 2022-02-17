Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

