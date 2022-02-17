Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,486 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

